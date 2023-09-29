The Maitland Mercury
Michael Edwards sentenced over Greta shooting that hospitalised victim

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated September 30 2023 - 8:39am, first published 8:34am
Michael Edwards was sentenced in Newcastle District Court. File picture

A CLASH over a $10 note that escalated into a fully-fledged bar brawl and ended with a man getting shot in the foot has seen 59-year-old Michael Edwards jailed for at least the next 2.5 years.

