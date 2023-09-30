The Maitland Mercury
Sami Bayly launches 'Creatures of Camouflage and Mimicry' at library

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 1 2023 - 10:38am, first published 10:15am
Sami Bayly will launch her new book Creatures of Camouflage and Mimicry at East Maitland Library on Friday, October 6. Picture supplied
It promises to be a fun morning at East Maitland Library this Friday as award winning author and illustrator Sami Bayly launches her new book.

