It promises to be a fun morning at East Maitland Library this Friday as award winning author and illustrator Sami Bayly launches her new book.
The bestselling author's new book Creatures of Camouflage and Mimicry is the second in a new series titled How We Came To Be and reveals the secrets behind some of the natural world's most unusual creatures.
Ms Bayly will run a drawing workshop on Friday, October 6, featuring creatures from her book while kids can also test their camouflage skills against a specially designed camouflage wall.
Performer LizzieLand will be providing the animal-themed tunes. The free family event runs from 10.30am to 12pm - bookings can be made here.
In her book, the East Maitland author examines why creatures benefit from camouflage and mimicry, a widespread phenomenon used in the animal kingdom. Despite common belief, the traits are not always a defence tactic.
"You think of the obvious ones like the chameleon, but it doesn't change colours to blend in with its surroundings. It does it to communicate emotions, heat up or cool down or find a mate," she said.
"It started me thinking about all the misconceptions of creatures of camouflage. It sent me into a spin of finding so many weird things after that."
She sought to understand "why animals do these things that seem so extravagant" and to communicate the answers in simple form to children.
This is Ms Bayly's fifth illustrated book in five years. Her first was The Illustrated Encyclopaedia of Ugly Animals. She's planning a sixth next year - another encyclopedia.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.