Rugby league fans will get special insight from arguably the greatest halfback of all time next month as the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs host Andrew Johns for a sportsman's afternoon.
The event at the Chelmsford Hotel, on Saturday, November 18, will be hosted by Bulldogs junior and Newcastle Knights legend Mark Hughes.
Guests can expect an afternoon of laughs as Hughes is joined by Johns, his premiership winning teammate. For tickets or more information, click here.
The fundraising event comes as the Bulldogs attempt to turn around their on-field fortunes for the 2024 season. New coach Rip Taylor will officially begin preseason training next month after taking over from 2023 mentor Danny Linnane.
In recent days the club has announced the re-signing of fullback Jesse Wighton and hooker Temple-Olympia Kalepo. Kalepo, a former Knights development player, was one of the shining lights for the Bulldogs in an otherwise disappointing season.
The retention of Wighton and Kalepo comes as the club announced the signing of Connor Kirkwood from Macquarie.
Kirkwood is a Greta Branxton junior and has played grand finals for both Cessnock and Macquarie over the last five seasons.
The lock was named man-of-the-match in Cessnock's title win against Souths at Maitland Sportsground three years ago and this season helped the Newcastle Rebels claim the NSW Country Championships.
The key signing is joined by hooker Tom McKenzie who returns to a playing role at the Bulldogs in 2024. McKenzie was an assistant coach to Linnane this season following an operation on both ankles.
In a boost to improving playing depth, Kurri juniors Khynan Butler and Tyran Cowling have also resigned.
First grade captain Mick Steele was announced as a Bulldogs life member at the club's presentation night on Saturday, September 23.
The front rower chalked up 100 games this season after a debut in 2011.
Mayson Metcalf was named rookie of the year while Tyler LePrince-Campbell won the player of the year award. Sharni Johns won the ladies MVP award.
