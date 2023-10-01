The Maitland Mercury
Sam Callow and Mick Taylor represent NSW Country at Rugby Shield

By Ben Carr
October 1 2023 - 2:00pm
Maitland and NSW Country captain Sam Callow at the Australian Rugby Shield at Ballymore Stadium. Picture by NSW Country Rugby Union
Maitland premiership winning stars Sam Callow and Mick Taylor will line up for NSW Country on Monday as the Cockatoos play arch-rivals Queensland Country in the third-place play-off of the Australian Rugby Shield.

