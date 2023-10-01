Maitland premiership winning stars Sam Callow and Mick Taylor will line up for NSW Country on Monday as the Cockatoos play arch-rivals Queensland Country in the third-place play-off of the Australian Rugby Shield.
Callow is captaining the NSW Country side in the round-robin tournament held at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.
The Cockatoos started with a disappointing 31-8 loss to Perth on Wednesday, September 27 before defeating South Australia 25-20 in a thrilling contest on Friday.
NSW Country finished their round-robin campaign with a 46-point thrashing of Tasmania on Saturday. Callow and Taylor are playing alongside other Hunter rugby players Rhys Bray (Merewether), Halatoa Havea (University) and Hamish McKie (Hamilton) in the Cockatoos squad.
The NSW Country Women's side are through to the final after winning all three of their matches to finish top of their pool. The squad contains nine Hunter rugby players.
Maitland's Jett Lee represented NSW Country Boys in the colts competition while Blacks young guns Evie Bailey, Charlotte Reinecker, Paige Cleary and Emily Marsh were in the girls side.
The Australian Rugby Shield is an amateur showpiece event aiming to identify talent from outside traditional strongholds such as metropolitan Brisbane and Sydney.
After running from 2000-2009, the competition was revived in 2022. NSW Country have won the most men's titles (four) with ACT/Southern NSW (two), Perth (two), Queensland Country and Victoria among past winners, while Victoria won the inaugural women's event in 2022.
**Luke Cunningham was named premier coach of the year at Hunter Rugby's awards night on Friday, September 29. The Blacks coach led Maitland to their first premiership in 24 years. Maitland was also named club of the year with star fullback Pat Batey awarded top try-scorer.
Blacks junior Darcy Emmett made another step towards a professional rugby career on Saturday, September 30, starting at hooker as the Waratahs flogged the ACT Brumbies 50-5.
Emmett is part of the NSW squad playing in a Super Rugby under-16 mini-competition which runs until November 5.
The Waratahs were dominant against the Brumbies at Viking Park in the ACT and next play the Melbourne Rebels in Box Hill on Saturday, October 7.
Emmett was selected in July after an invitational tournament featuring teams from NSW Country, City, NSW All Schools 1 and NSW All Schools 2.
Emmett is from good rugby stock, his father Ben played for NSW Country and the Northern Territory.
In other news:
