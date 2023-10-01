Keep an eye out for your loved ones and pets during a long-hot summer

One month into spring and it's becoming increasingly apparent that there is going to be no gentle cross over into summer.
We can expect a long, hot summer and after the devastating bushfires of 2019-20 we know exactly what that can mean.
The official bushfire danger season, in which fire permits are required, started on Sunday (October 1) with two fires in the Lower Hunter.
As part of our commitment to our community, the Maitland Mercury will be delivering fire alerts and extreme weather warnings on our webpage and updates via email and on our Facebook page.
In keeping with this commitment, all weather alerts, fire warnings and weather-related health warnings will be freely available without subscription restrictions.
One of those worrying heath warnings is for our pets with a Hunter veterinary clinic warning of a a very bad snake and tick season.
The Raymond Terrace Veterinary Clinic had four snake-bite cases in just 12 hours, draining it of it's antivenom supply temporarily.
We all love our pets, but this is particularly worrying for families with young children. We need to be ever vigilant and remove hiding places for snakes such as scrap metal, logs and long grass and of course do it carefully.
An issue that we will closely monitoring is the future use of the old Maitland Hospital site.
Managed correctly, this prime site could be an amazing asset for the community once the remaining services are transferred to the new hospital.
As historian Kevin Short said with buildings dating back to the early 1840s,the community had an attachment to the hospital and would like to know what the future plans are.
"State governments, I won't say this one in particular but state governments have over time had a wonderful ability to allow things to be demolished by neglect," he said pointing to the example of Cumberland Hall, which was allowed to deteriorate so much and it had to be
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison said the issue is "very much on my radar" and the community will be consulted on any future plans.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.