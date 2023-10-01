Knights go back-to-back after beating Titans in NRLW grand final

An inspirational captain's knock from Tamika Upton has helped the Newcastle Knights retain their NRLW title with a courageous 24-18 win against Gold Coast Titans in the grand final at Accor Stadium on Sunday.
With the Knights trailing 18-12 midway through the second half, Upton produced two game-breaking tries to turn the decider on its head.
First the Dally M player of the year speared through a gap with sheer pace in the 60th minute to dive over, then five minutes later she grubber-kicked and won the race to ground the ball in-goal.
Halfback Jesse Southwell converted both tries to steal the trophy from a gallant Gold Coast.
Upton, who was player of the match in last year's grand final against Parramatta, was a deserved winner of her second straight Karyn Murphy Medal.
The Knights started nervously, turning over possession with handling errors and penalties, allowing Gold Coast to grab the initiative.
Eventually the Titans made them pay in the 14th minute, when towering centre Jaime Chapman crashed over to score.
Back-rower Zara Cranfield converted and then added a penalty goal seven minutes later to give Gold Coast an 8-0 lead.
But just when the champs appeared on the ropes, they rallied and a try by winger Jasmin Strange in the 24th minute, after a cut-out pass from Upton, put Newcastle on the scoreboard.
In the next seven minutes, the Knights ran in tries by winger Sheridan Gallagher and Shanice Parker to surge into the lead.
At half-time, they held a 12-8 advantage, having crossed the line three times to one.
But four minutes after the break, Chapman put Gold Coast back on level terms with her second try of the game.
Three minutes later, she made it a treble and hooker Lauren Brown converted to open up a six-point lead.
The Knights maintained their composure and a ball-strip from Gallagher was a defining moment. Seconds later Upton scored her first try and Newcastle did not look back.
