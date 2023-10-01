Maitland residents might have noticed something a bit different arriving in their mailbox during September.
Australia Post has joined forces with Beyond Blue to distribute four million prepaid 'Connection Postcards' to households across the country, encouraging people to check in with friends and loved ones.
The 'Connection Postcards' were primarily delivered to regional and rural households during September, giving Maitland residents the opportunity to send a personalised and handwritten postcard for free.
Each postcard features a space for a message and a detachable section with tips on the importance of nurturing connectedness and mental wellbeing.
Beyond Blue research indicates nearly half of all Australians will face mental health challenges during their lifetime, and one in 10 Australians experience loneliness in any given year.
Australia Post executive general manager community, sustainability and stakeholder engagement Tanny Mangos said Australia Post is delighted to be continuing its partnership with Beyond Blue and connecting millions of Australians to important mental health information, services and each other.
"Feeling connected plays an important role in our mental health and wellbeing," she said.
"In an increasingly digital world, taking the time to write a note to a friend or loved one reminds them you are thinking of them and is often cherished."
This is the fourth year of the postcard initiative, and Ms Mangos said more than 11 million have now been delivered since 2021.
Beyond Blue chief executive officer Georgie Harman said the partnership with Australia Post plays a significant role in sharing important mental health messages with the community.
"Beyond Blue is proud to join with Australia Post for a fourth year, in a shared commitment to foster connectedness across Australia," she said.
"The arrival of the free postcards in letterboxes and post offices represents a powerful gesture of support, enabling Australians to reach out, check in, and remind one another of the strength that lies in supporting a friend or family member.
"Almost everyone experiences loneliness at some stage in their lives, especially those living in rural and remote communities, which is why initiatives like this one are so important to support good mental health practices."
The postcards were delivered to regional households during September and are also available at selected post offices.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.