The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Maitland City Council awards Vibrant City sponsorship to heritage festival and speedway centenary

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
October 2 2023 - 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Heritage Festival's Janece McDonald and Lisa Allen (left) and speedway in Maitland founder Johnnie Hoskins with rider Ken Le Breton (right).
Maitland Heritage Festival's Janece McDonald and Lisa Allen (left) and speedway in Maitland founder Johnnie Hoskins with rider Ken Le Breton (right).

It's clear Maitland is proud of its past, with two upcoming historical events to receive $5000 each under council's Vibrant City Sponsorship Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.