It's clear Maitland is proud of its past, with two upcoming historical events to receive $5000 each under council's Vibrant City Sponsorship Program.
Kurri Kurri Speedway Club's 100 Year Anniversary of Speedway event at Maitland Showground and Maitland Regional Museum's Maitland Heritage Festival were the two successful applicants out of six.
Maitland Heritage Festival will be held Sunday, June 16, 2024 and celebrates all things historic and heritage in Maitland.
It brings together local organisations, businesses and individuals to promote the city's significant history in a fun-filled one day event.
There will be displays, artisans, activities, demonstrations and historians on hand to share the stories of Maitland's rich architecture, notable residents, buildings and events.
Kurri Kurri Speedway Club's 100 Year Anniversary of Speedway event will go ahead at Maitland Showground on Friday, December 15, 2023 - exactly 100 years on from the historic first race on the very same ground.
Competition speedway, which is now a worldwide sport, began at Maitland Showground in December 1923.
The speedway club is hosting an all day event with more than 150 historic speedway motorcycles, sidecars, historic memorabilia, swap meet, postie bike grand prix, speedway legends, demonstration laps, food trucks and dinner.
The event is expected to provide a welcome boost to Maitland's economy thanks to a large crowd of visitors.
Vibrant City applications were open from the first week of July to August 4, 2023. Sign up to be emailed when next round applications open here.
The program provides sponsorship to local community and industry groups, and events and organisations within the Maitland local government area.
The budget allocation for Vibrant City in 2023/24 is $20,909.10, and the remaining money will be distributed in the program's second round which opens in January.
