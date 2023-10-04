More than 50 fitness fanatics will come together on Saturday to raise money for the Heart Foundation.
After an incident hit close to home for its community and staff, the Adam Prowse Personal Training team has rallied together to host a charity bootcamp to fight against heart disease.
Heart disease is the number one killer of Australians.
The bootcamp, on Saturday, October 7 at 7am, is open to all, not just members, and is free to participate in. Just bring along a donation for the Heart Foundation.
The class will have superhero themed exercises and special superhero appearances, as well as a barbecue breakfast afterwards.
Adam Prowse Personal Training studio manager Aidan McKenna said this is one of four charity bootcamps run each year.
"We love having the ability to get our community together and give our support to causes we are passionate about," he said.
Mr McKenna hopes the event will raise more than $2000 at bootcamps held at the Maitland and Boolaroo studios.
For every dollar given to the Heart Foundation, 45 cents goes into fighting heart disease through health programs and public education, 21 cents goes into life-saving research, 20 cents goes into raising additional funds and 13 cents goes into communications and administration.
The charity bootcamp is at 2/359 High Street, Maitland.
