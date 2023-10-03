The Maitland Mercury
West Maitland Centennial Lions Club hosts donation day for Susan Roskell Memorial Toy and Gift Drive

Chloe Coleman
Chloe Coleman
October 3 2023 - 12:30pm
Members of West Maitland Centennial Lions Club with some of the collection boxes they have prepared for the Susan Roskell Memorial Toy and Gift Drive. Picture supplied
A Maitland Lions Club is showing they have big hearts by hosting a toy donation day for children in need this Christmas.

