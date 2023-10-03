A Maitland Lions Club is showing they have big hearts by hosting a toy donation day for children in need this Christmas.
West Maitland Centennial Lions Club is small but mighty, and is calling for toy donations for the Susan Roskell Memorial Toy and Gift Drive.
The Lions will be set up at Telarah Bowling Club on Saturday, October 14 from 11am to 3pm accepting unwrapped Christmas gifts.
West Maitland Centennial Lions Club president Gladys Mitchell said missing out on celebrating Christmas can have a big effect on children's mental health and wellbeing.
"Our club members believe bringing happiness and joy to the less fortunate children and their families at Christmas and on special occasions throughout the year is a worthwhile and exciting cause to support," she said.
"The club have taken on the support of this charity as one of our local projects. We would like to invite the community to join us in helping this cause by donating gifts."
The toy drive helps relieve pressure on parents and caregivers by ensuring children in need will experience the joy of opening a gift on Christmas morning.
To donate a gift, drop off at the Lions collection day, or to one of the many collection points across Maitland. Just look for the big Christmas-wrapped box.
Gifts should be unwrapped so they can be sorted by age and gender.
For more information about West Maitland Centennial Lions or about our collection day please contact them via email at westmaitland.nsw@lions.org.au or phone 0421807003.
More information about the toy drive, visit susanroskelltoyandgiftdrive.org.
