Hunter rugby league community unites for Brodie Pearson Memorial 9s

Four months after their friend and teammate died during a rugby league match, the Aberglasslyn Ants will take to the field on Saturday for the inaugural Brodie Pearson Memorial 9s.
The event will act as a tribute to their friend and to raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Ants president Kirsty Robinson said it has been a monumental task pulling the event together.
"It's our first year doing it with this new committee and then losing Brodie and then being tossed into major event planning has been kind of overwhelming," she said.
"Awesome too, we've learnt a lot - it's been hectic, it's for a good cause that's important for us and it's a nice opportunity to get back out on the park."
More than 600 players and spectators are expected at Maitland Sportsground with 16 teams competing across men's and women's divisions.
The one-day tournament has garnered strong interest with the Ants entering a side in both the men's and women's divisions.
In the men's, they are joined by teams from local clubs Maitland United and East Maitland plus sides Steele City Elite, Mori-Woi Bulldogs, Brothers & Sisters United, LeagueCastle Allstars and the Woy Woy Roosters.
Hunter rugby league clubs have strong representation in the women's draw too with the Karuah Roos, Morpeth Bulls and Cessnock Goannas joining Berkely Vale Panthers from the Central Coast. Brothers and Sisters United are entering two women's teams.
The local business community has also jumped at the chance to support the event with A-plus Contracting and Polywelding naming rights sponsor - continuing their support of grassroots sport in the Hunter.
Robinson also thanked Maitland City Council who donated the use of the sportsground.
"It's a pretty awesome venue and council have been amazing and they've actually donated use of the ground which to me has been one of the biggest things," she said.
"To donate not just any sportsground but that sportsground (is huge). The amount of work that goes into maintaining that field and those facilities - they didn't even think twice."
Robinson said the past four months have been tough for the close-knit club which formed in 2017 with one Ladies League Tag side.
"We were just learning how to run a football club and losing one of your players (has been traumatic)," she said.
"It brought us closer together as a club...you don't realise how much tragedy brings you closer together and makes you lean on those next to you.
"We weren't alone either so many people in our community reached out and were there for us and we sort of realised how big and how loving the rugby league community is."
Games start at 8am with the women's final at 6pm followed by the men's decider at 6.30pm.
