DOG FESTIVAL
MAITLAND PARK
Clip on your pup's lead and head to Maitland Park on Sunday, October 8 from 10am to 3pm for the Dogs in the Park NSW Barktober festival. There will be doggy market stalls, dachshund races, doggie ice cream eating competitions, races, food and drink stalls. Youngs Food Trikes, which helps kids from 12 to 16-years-old save money, will be there serving up goodies as well.
UNITE CONVERSATION
HV GRAMMAR
Tickets are on sale now for Hunter Valley Grammar School's breakfast talk with special guest clinical psychologist Mariane Power for ADHD Awareness Month. It's on Friday, October 20 at 7am and breakfast will be catered, visit https://events.humanitix.com/unite-and-ignite-conversations-mariane-power for tickets ($20).
MENTAL HEALTH DAY
MAITLAND PARK
Uniting is hosting a mental health day 'United Against Anxiety' on Tuesday, October 10 from 10am to 2pm at Maitland Park. There will be a free barbecue, lots of stalls from NDIS providers, mental health services and housing providers, and face painting and balloons.
RIVERLIGHTS FESTIVAL
THE LEVEE
Make your way to The Levee this Saturday from 12pm to 9pm to experience a world of cultures at Maitland Riverlights, celebrating diversity through authentic food, music, dance and interactive experiences. There will be lantern making workshops, roving performers, fire dancing, a world stage and more. visit maitlandriverlights.com.au for details.
KIDS BOOK CLUB
MAITLAND LIBRARY
Celebrate the arrival of spring with a unique twist on a book club at Maitland Libraries as you read The Wind in the Willows during a leisurely riverside stroll on Saturday from 10am to 11am. Take a deep dive into the watery children's classic by the banks of the Hunter River. It's just like a regular book club, but you'll walk while you talk. It's a free event with a light morning tea afterward. Register your interest at mymaitland.com.au/event/the-wind-in-the-willows-walking-book-club.
OPEN DAY
GROSSMANN HOUSE
Explore the exquisite antique and modern quilts on display at Grossmann House this Sunday, from 10am to 3pm. While on site, visit the fibre makers space, the Maitland Regional Museum and see an enchanting exhibition of wedding dresses at the Museum of History & Clothing onsite. Entry is $12 for adults.
MRAG
Visit Maitland Regional Art Gallery this weekend from 10am to 5pm to see works chosen by a curatorial team of First Nations students from high schools across Maitland. They have selected works from the gallery's collection of photography, responding with their ideas and thoughts for reimagining.
