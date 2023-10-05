Celebrate the arrival of spring with a unique twist on a book club at Maitland Libraries as you read The Wind in the Willows during a leisurely riverside stroll on Saturday from 10am to 11am. Take a deep dive into the watery children's classic by the banks of the Hunter River. It's just like a regular book club, but you'll walk while you talk. It's a free event with a light morning tea afterward. Register your interest at mymaitland.com.au/event/the-wind-in-the-willows-walking-book-club.

