Meet Sky, a magnificent 17-year-old chestnut mare with a personality as vibrant as her coat.
While she may occasionally embody the fiery 'chestnut mare' stereotype, beneath her spirited exterior lies a loving heart of gold.
Sky's racing days left her at an RSPCA NSW shelter in an unfortunate state of neglect, but thanks to our care, she's at a healthy weight and ready to find her forever home.
Her racing days are now behind her and she's looking forward to a life of pampering with her new best friend.
Sky's personality is larger than life and she can be a bit assertive at times, but she knows her manners when she wants to.
She's seeking a forever home with an experienced horse owner, someone who can appreciate her spirited nature and provide the love she deserves.
If you're ready for an equine companion with character and charm, Sky might just be the one for you.
For inquiries and to meet Sky in person, reach out to the Hunter Shelter staff at (02) 4939 1555.
The RSPCA Hunter shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
