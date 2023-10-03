The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Meet Sky: A chestnut mare with a personality as vibrant as her coat

By Rspca Nsw
October 4 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sky is seeking a forever home with an experienced horse owner. Picture supplied
Sky is seeking a forever home with an experienced horse owner. Picture supplied

Meet Sky, a magnificent 17-year-old chestnut mare with a personality as vibrant as her coat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.