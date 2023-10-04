A TOTAL fire ban has been declared in the Hunter for Wednesday with hot, dry and windy conditions a high fire danger is forecast.
It is the third total fire ban in the Hunter since the official start of the bushfire season on October 1 and follows Tuesday's alarming fire at Kearsley which was downgraded from an emergency after being brought under control late in the afternoon.
The NSW Rural Fire Service said people should know their fire risk and what that will do if fire threatens. Be ready to act and report all unattended fires to Triple Zero (000).
Hunter council areas included in the total fire ban are Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton and Upper Hunter.
Temperatures are predicted to reach 32 degrees in Maitland with wind gusts up to 36km/h, Singleton 31 and 25km/h, Cessnock, 31 and 32km/h, Newcastle 32 and 22km/h and Raymond Terrace 32 and 14km/h.
The forecast across the Hunter for Wednesday afternoon is a very high chance of showers, most likely late this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm.
For more information on total fire ban rules, visit the #NSWRFS website: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fdr
