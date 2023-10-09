A new pop-up toy library is set to be good for kids, for the environment and for parents' back pockets.
Run by Maitland Libraries, the possibilities for play will be endless with normal book borrowing rules now applying to hundreds of toys.
The toys will be available at the Gillieston Heights Hub on Fridays from 3pm to 5.30pm starting on October 20, aimed at kids from zero to eight-years-old.
The initiative is aimed at tackling early children's education through play, and council's coordinator community participation Carol Edmonds said play is an important building block for learning.
"The purpose is providing a free service to the Maitland community that's based on play based learning, and so there's lots of evidence to support the fact play is a building block to literacy," she said.
"It's called the Joy of Toys: the Power of Play, so it's about play and doing things in a fun-based space in a different model for libraries."
RDO Equipment Rutherford have donated a host of toys by John Deere, with plenty trucks, tractors, chainsaws and play machinery ready to borrow out.
Ms Edmonds said there is a huge range of toys, both purely fun and many which are still very fun but actually educational.
"There's lots of toys that meet developmental milestones for children, and those toys help to support basic milestones... like for example it could be about sharing, matching, and all of those things are building blocks for reading," she said.
The pop up library will be open every Friday until just before Christmas, and will re-open in the new year.
To use the library you must be a Maitland resident and have a Maitland Libraries card. You can join the library at any Maitland Libraries branch, online or at the pop-up toy library.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.