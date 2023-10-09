The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Gillieston Heights' new pop up toy library to launch October 20

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
October 9 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold and council's coordinator community participation Carol Edmonds with RDO Equipment's Mark Fieldsend and Brahm Osborn with some John Deere toys for the library. Picture by Marina Neil
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold and council's coordinator community participation Carol Edmonds with RDO Equipment's Mark Fieldsend and Brahm Osborn with some John Deere toys for the library. Picture by Marina Neil

A new pop-up toy library is set to be good for kids, for the environment and for parents' back pockets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.