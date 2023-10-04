A competition aimed at reducing the amount of 'Sorry Mate I Didn't See You' motorcycle crashes is back on Maitland roads.
The 'Joe Rider' motorcycle campaign will return on Monday, October 9, giving the community a chance to win up to $250 if they spot one of council's volunteer riders.
Joe Rider is a joint road safety campaign between Transport NSW and several local councils including Maitland City Council, Port Stephens, the MidCoast and Cessnock.
The campaign is taking place this Motorcycle Awareness Month in a bid to reduce the occurrence of SMIDSY (Sorry Mate I Didn't See You) crashes.
Council's road safety officer Kate Taylor said the campaign is a fun way to raise awareness about road safety.
"Maitland City Council is bringing the Joe Rider campaign back again this year because we want people to stay vigilant on our roads and help motorcyclists ride to live," Ms Taylor said.
"Sadly, more motorcycle riders have lost their lives on regional roads in NSW in 2023 compared to this time last year, and we want to change that."
As part of the campaign, council is asking the community to keep an eye out for volunteer motorcyclists who will be donning hi vis vests with the Joe Rider logo and travelling around the city between Monday to Friday, October 9 to 13.
If you spot Joe Rider during this time, you can enter the draw for the chance to win one of five daily $50 gift vouchers while one lucky entrant will score the grand prize of a $250 voucher at the end of the week.
All you need to do is remember the road, suburb, and approximate time of your sighting, then pull over in a safe location or finish your journey to register the details on council's website.
Visit mait.city/46g6YqN to register your sighting.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.