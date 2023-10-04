The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mindaribba Warriors claim grand final wins at NSW Koori Knockout

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
October 4 2023 - 3:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mindaribba Warriors under-13s side after winning the NSW Koori Knockout at Tuggerah on Monday. Picture supplied
The Mindaribba Warriors under-13s side after winning the NSW Koori Knockout at Tuggerah on Monday. Picture supplied

Mindaribba are under-13s and under-15s Koori Knockout champions after winning their respective grand finals at the Central Coast Sporting Complex in Tuggerah on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.