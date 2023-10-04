Mindaribba are under-13s and under-15s Koori Knockout champions after winning their respective grand finals at the Central Coast Sporting Complex in Tuggerah on Monday.
In a huge weekend for the rugby league club, the under-13s boys were dominant 30-0 grand final winners while the under-15s Warriors won a golden-point thriller.
The Sistas also made their grand final in the under-17s, beaten in the decider by Northern United.
In a Facebook post, the club thanked their players, staff and families.
"This has been a great knockout and very successful overall," the club said. "We have played in honour of three great Warriors, wearing their names proudly throughout the Knockout.
"We hope the families are happy with what we have achieved - we as a club could not be any more proud of the way our players have conducted themselves this weekend."
The Warriors were one of 17 teams contesting the under-13s, meeting La Perouse in a fiery and physical final. Amazingly, the team scored 122 points in their matches without conceding a single point.
The under-15s had it a little tougher in their final. Playing against Campbelltown Ghosts, the Warriors kicked an extra-time penalty goal to seal a golden-point win 18-16.
Nine teams contested the under-17s girls with the Minda Sisters facing off against Northern United Dirawongs. Despite being down on players, the team fought hard losing 20-4.
The Newcastle Yowies won the women's knockout, defeating Redfern All Blacks 13-12 while Walgett Aboriginal Connection defeated Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers 22-12 in the men's final.
The four-day competition is one of the largest gatherings of First Nations people in the country and dates back to 1971.
The Tuggerah event, played on Darkinjung country, was the 51st knockout hosted by last year's winners the Newcastle All Blacks.
Tens of thousands of people braved the sweltering heat with a host of NRL stars on show including Jack Wighton and former NRL fullback Ben Barba, who played for champions Walgett.
South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell made a surprise appearance for the Newcastle Yowies. The Yowies last won in 2017 and went back-to-back in 2012-13.
