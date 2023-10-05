A strong Maitland contingent are on show on the NSW South Coast this week as Central North Cricket contests the McDonald's Country Colts.
The under-19s Central Northern side opened their account on Tuesday, October 3 with a six wicket win against Riverina, in a one-day match.
Eastern Suburbs player Jett Lee took 3-16 from seven overs while Tom Callan, from Kurri Weston Mulbring Cricket Club, took 3-28 from five as Riverina were restricted to a total of 124. Northern Suburbs junior Will Parkinson also claimed three wickets in the win.
Central Northern chased down the total comfortably with former Easts junior Harry Scowen joint top-scoring on 31 with Keanu Botha who plays grade cricket for Norths.
Central Northern played North Coastal in round two on Wednesday in a T20 fixture. After winning the toss and electing to bat, the team were bowled out for 115.
North Coastal chased down the modest total for the loss of four wickets. Former Griffins junior Tom Thorpe top-scored with 31(25) for Central Northern while Callan was the only multiple wicket taker, claiming 2-24 off his four overs.
The team immediately bounced back in the afternoon, defeating Southern Districts in another T20. After losing the toss, Central Northern ripped through the Southern line-up to restrict them to 9/98.
Parkinson, Callan and Singleton's Brandon Carman all took two wickets each. Central Northern chased down the total with ease with a a 76 run opening partnership from Scowen (41) and Thorpe (36*) setting up the win.
Central Northern finish with two one-day games against Illawarra and Newcastle. They play Illawarra at Nowra's Hayden Drexel Oval before playing Newcastle at Geoff Shaw Oval in Shellharbour on Friday.
Izaac Coyle (City United), Ashton Blake (City United), Harry Johnstone (Eastern Suburbs) and Harry Dunn (Northern Suburbs) are also in action at the carnival for Central Northern.
In a packed week of representative cricket, Hunter Valley are among 10 teams contesting the under-15s girls Country Youth Championships held in Singleton.
Playing in the T20 format, Hunter Valley had a first up win against Mid North Coast on Starting on Tuesday, October 3, at Rose Point Park. Captain Caoimhe Bray took three wickets as Hunter Valley restricted Mid North Coast to 8/76 and then backed up with a top score of 33* to guide her team to a seven wicket win.
In Tuesday's second game, Hunter Valley lost by eight runs to Illawarra. Chasing a total of 111, Airlie McAlary (36) and Bray (34) led the way for the Thoroughbreds as they fell just short of victory.
Hunter Valley also landed on the wrong side of another thriller on Wednesday, losing by one run to the Central Coast.
Bray (70*) again continued her standout tournament, her 56 ball 70 coming with nine boundaries. Charlotte McEwan took two wickets for the Thoroughbreds as Central Coast chased the total down in the 19th over.
Elsa Milling took three wickets as Hunter Valley lost by 15 runs to Northern Inland in Wednesday's second match with Bray the top scorer.
The tournament wraps up on Friday, October 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.