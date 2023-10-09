A mental health day focusing on anxiety is coming to Maitland Park on Tuesday, where a range of service providers will come together to share what's available in our area.
Not-for-profit Uniting NSW.ACT is hosting the day on Tuesday, October 10 from 10am to 2pm.
This year's theme anxiety can affect anyone in the community, and Uniting said one in six Australians will experience anxiety in their lifetime, affecting overall mental health and wellbeing.
Uniting NSW.ACT head of mental health services Chantal Nagib said building a resilient and mentally well community relies on all of us working together.
"Which is why Uniting feels it is so important to let our communities know we are here to help, and no-one needs to go through their mental health struggles alone," Mrs Nagib said.
"Anxiety does not discriminate, so collectively we need to work together to strengthen our communities and support those most vulnerable.
"Together we can make a difference creating stronger communities that supports people's wellbeing and resilience."
October is Mental Health Month, and is an opportunity to understand the importance of good mental health.
Staff from Uniting HASI, the Department of Communities and Justice, Hume Housing, Wellways, One Door, NDIS Thrive and Carrie's Place will be on hand at the event.
There will also be face painting, a barbecue and balloons.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.