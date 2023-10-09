The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Things to Do

Uniting NSW.ACT hosts mental health day at Maitland Park

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
October 9 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Service providers from around Maitland will be on hand with information at the mental health day. File picture
Service providers from around Maitland will be on hand with information at the mental health day. File picture

A mental health day focusing on anxiety is coming to Maitland Park on Tuesday, where a range of service providers will come together to share what's available in our area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.