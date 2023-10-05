Last year's grand finalists City United and Thornton are again expected to challenge for this season's title, the question is, who will join them?
Cricket returns on Saturday with another close title race likely.
Premiers City United could be hampered by the retirement of key players Tim Baker and Andrew Vickery while Thornton are relying on stability after maintaining their grand final team.
City United and 2022-23 minor premiers Western Suburbs will turn to youth to plug the gaps in their line-up. The Plovers will also rely heavily on Shannon Threlfo and Justin Lantry after the departure of top order mainstay Zac Gayfer.
Kurri Weston Mulbring exceeded even their own expectations by making finals and believe they will be better for the experience.
Outside last year's top-four. the young Easts side, boasting a strong bowling attack, could finally deliver on their promise.
Raymond Terrace welcomes back exciting young all-rounder Brayden Brooks and experienced opener Shannon Bills and should push for finals again.
Last year: First
Gains: Ashton Blake, Lachlan Allan, Brodie Little, Liam Mullard, Jordan Murphy, Dusty Callahan (promoted)
Losses: Tim Baker, Andrew Vickery, Matt Hanlon
The exit of two key players from City United's premiership side could drop them back to the pack.
With the retirement of opening bowler Tim Baker and batting allrounder Andrew Vickery after the 2022-23 final, City will call on a group of emerging youngsters this season.
Baker was crucial in last years' title win against Thornton and will be hard to replace. However, City maintain their top five, including star Josh Trappel and are expected to be there come the pointy end of the season.
Central North under-19 representative opening bowler Ashton Blake is expected to play a larger role as are a cast of emerging City youngsters.
"This year is about getting them the experience and if they come along real quick then we're in the hunt and if not we'll be really strong in the next couple of years," captain Matt Trappel said.
Prediction: Second
Last season: Second
Gains: Nil
Losses: Nic Bourke
A year of added experience is expected to help Thornton in their quest for an elusive premiership.
Defeated by bogey side City in last season's decider, captain Matt Gabriel believes a stable line-up is crucial to the Thunder's premiership tilt.
"We've had the same side for five or six years now and we're just slowly building, no one has wanted to leave," he said. "We've got a pretty good culture happening and we're happy with how it is."
Matt's brother Jono will again be a key player for the Thunder - his power-hitting at the top of the order crucial to Thornton's recent success.
Young paceman Nic Bourke has left for the Newcastle competition in the only change from last season's squad.
Gabriel said a disrupted preseason may affect the grand finalists' early season form but he expects to meet premiers City in the final.
"City are always there, they're in my mind still the team to beat," he said.
Prediction: First
Last year: Third (minor premiers)
Gains: Sam Edmonds (promoted)
Losses: Zac Gayfer, Izach Dennis
Like City, the Plovers will turn to youth after losing key players Zac Gayfer and Izach Dennis.
Last season's minor premiers again look a solid outfit and retain the bulk of their 2021-22 premiership team.
Leading bowler Harry King will be key to the Plovers chances as will skipper Mitchell Fisher who took his 200th first grade wicket against Easts last season.
Wests surprised many by winning their second straight minor premiership in 2022-23 after the loss of key players Aaron Mahony, Michael Rees and Tom Irwin.
Shannon Threlfo emerged as one of the best players in the competition and along with Justin Lantry will be crucial to Wests scorning game-winning totals.
Prediction: Third
Last season: Fourth
Gains: Tom Curran (RT)
Losses: Nil
Kurri Weston Mulbring have had a season to bed the merger and will be looking to take make the grand final after finishing second at the end of the regular season but bowing out in the semi-final against eventual premiers City United.
On their day, the Warriors are the most dynamic team in the competition with an array of all-rounders able to win a game single-handed.
They have further boosted their bowling ranks with the addition of Tom Curran, from Raymond Terrace.
"Our bowling looks pretty good at the moment, particularly in the quicks," captain Sam Dalibozek said.
Curran will likely open the bowling with Elliot Maher with the pace attack also including Nick Neild, Steve Abel and Dalibozek.
Always an exciting batting line-up, the Warriors improved their output last season batting with more patience and building partnerships.
"Hopefully we can make the grand final. We couldn't have asked for the merger to work better so we can build on that and hopefully get the first title since Kurri and Weston merged."
Prediction: Fourth
Last season: Fifth
Gains: Doug Loth
Losses: Brendan Allen, Joe Hancock
A young Easts side are expected to benefit from a 2022-23 season where they went close to a top-four finish before a loss in the penultimate round ended their hopes.
The Griffins made a strong start to last years campaign, winning their opening three games before a mid-season slump.
Easts didn't win a match in November and captain Riley Horrocks believes keeping a core group on the park will be key to their finals chances.
"A fair few other clubs have probably lost more than us and are probably going to do it a little bit tougher," he said.
"We've had his core group now for a few years and have been very close (to making finals)."
The bowling attack is a strength, led by Horrocks and the Griffins also welcome back pacemen Doug Loth after a year out of the game.
On the batting front, Horrocks said the line up will need to improve after the side were prone to collapses last season.
"Everyone is going to have to take a bit more ownership with their wicket this year I think batting wise," he said.
Prediction: Fifth
Last season: Sixth
Gains: Nil
Losses: Mike Wilson (retired),
It will be another year of blooding players from within for Northern Suburbs who introduced a trio of talented youngsters at the end of last season.
Norths skipper Jordan Callinan said Keanu Botha, Harry Dunn and Hayden Lucas will probably be cemented in first grade for this year.
Ben Sugden, who recently became a father, will only be available for the second half of the season.
Dave Hancock, who took 30 wickets last year, will lead the attack along with Fletcher Cousins and Cal Barber who will be available for the full season this year.
"Fletcher had a good break out year last year, although it wasn't reflected in the numbers. he showed good attitude in the field and at training," Callinan said.
"Young Keanu has dropped the leg spin and has been bowling a bit of pace as well, so he might get a few overs."
Prediction: Eighth
Last season: Eighth
Gains: Brayden Brooks, Shannon Bills
Losses: Tom Curran
The inclusion of talented all-rounder Brayden Brooks and experienced opener Shannon Bills to a team already boasting Steve Smith and Danial Upward immediately lifts Raymond Terrace into finals calculations.
But the biggest improvement for the Lions could well come from non-playing coach Aaron Mahony who according to insiders has brought a new level of professionalism across the club in both preparation and the way players think about the game.
Brooks will bowl spin in tandem with younger brother Jaxon and add real hitting power into the middle order.
The side can build an innings around Bills allowing Smith and Upward to play with more freedom.
Youngsters to look out for are Bailey Holstein and Cameron Palmer.
Prediction: Sixth
Last season: Seventh
Gains: Billy Amas (England), Charl Van Dan Heever (Sth Africa), Dan Whale (Tamworth)
Losses: Ash Elphick (injured)
Don't be surprised if Tenambit Morpeth are the biggest improvers this season and push for a finals spot.
With Wests legend Tom Irwin taking on a non-playing coaching role, the arrival of two exchange players from England Billy Amas (England) and Charl Van Dan Heever (Sth Africa) and picking up keeper/batter Dan Whale from Tamworth the ingredients are in place for a better season.
Early indications are Amas will take the gloves allowing Whale to concentrate solely on his batting.
"Should have a pretty handy side with couple of batters from overseas. We thought we would try something different, it's a great opportunity," captain Adam Sidoti said
The Bulls hope to have a more consistent team this year after using nearly 30 players in first grade last year.
"The biggest positive is Tom Irwin who has come in as club coach and worked really hard with first grade," Sidoti said.
"I tried to twist his arm to play, but he is West through and through as a player. He has helped a lot already."
Prediction: Seventh
