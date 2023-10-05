The Maitland Mercurysport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Maitland cricket season starts with City and Thornton among favourites

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
October 5 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland 2022-23 first grade premiers City United. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Maitland 2022-23 first grade premiers City United. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Last year's grand finalists City United and Thornton are again expected to challenge for this season's title, the question is, who will join them?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

More from AFL
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.