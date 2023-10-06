Shoppers will be able to again buy quality, new and pre-loved goods and help fund local suicide prevention services from Lifelines East Maitland shop when it reopens with extended trading hours on Monday, October 9.
The shop in Garnett Road, across from Stockland Green Hills, was badly damaged from flooding after heavy storms in March.
Retail operations manager David Ison said it will be great to be back offering people quality and affordable fashion, accessories, shoes, home decor, electrical goods and books.
Mr Ison said with cost of living pressures hotting people hard, op-shopping at Lifeline can help people manage budgets. It also helps the environment by keeping items out of land-fill.
Our team of amazing shop volunteers love creating a joyful shopping experience for people, he said.
Proceeds from Lifelines shops fund its local suicide prevention and support services.
With record demand for Lifeline services and support, having our shop back up and running means we can support our local 13 11 14 crisis line supporters, and provide free face to face counselling, as well as other community suicide prevention and suicide bereavement programs.
Mr Ison is also on the lookout for more volunteers and for donations of summer clothing.
If anyone wants to serve at or work behind the scenes at the shop even for just a few hours a week we'd love to hear from them. It is a meaningful way to give back to your community and a great way to meet people," he said.
With summer coming early we would welcome donations of quality men's and women's fashion across our shops.
There are 12 Lifeline Hunter op shops with three in the Maitland area. The East Maitland shop first opened in March 2022.
In May 2023, Lifeline Hunter opened its largest shop in the region at Shipley Drive Rutherford. There is a long standing shop at 385 High Street Maitland.
We are expanding our presence in Maitland to better support this wonderful, fast growing, community," Mr Ison said.
Other Lifeline Hunter op shops are in Cardiff, Hamilton North, Morisset, Nelson Bay, Raymond Terrace, Singleton, Toronto, Wallsend and Warners Bay. For shop locations and opening hours visit www.lifelinehunter.org.au.
The East Maitland shop is open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 9am to 4pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.
People wishing to donate goods or to volunteer at any shop should call into that shop or phone 1300 152 854.
Lifeline support
