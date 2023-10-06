The Maitland Mercury
East Maitland Lifeline to reopen after flood damage

By Staff Reporters
October 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Retail operations manager David Ison at the Lifeline East Maitland store. Picture supplied
Shoppers will be able to again buy quality, new and pre-loved goods and help fund local suicide prevention services from Lifelines East Maitland shop when it reopens with extended trading hours on Monday, October 9.

