The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

State to spend $10.6 million on fire trail upgrades in the lead up to summer

By Staff Reporters
October 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crown Lands crew members Paul Crain, David Stapleton and Cindy Garner with Helisurveys pilot Calum Harrison. Picture supplied
Crown Lands crew members Paul Crain, David Stapleton and Cindy Garner with Helisurveys pilot Calum Harrison. Picture supplied

The NSW budget has allocated an additional $10.6 million to maintain and upgrade fire trails on Crown land, starting with aerial inspections by helicopter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.