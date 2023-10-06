More than 290 kilometres of fire trials across Cessnock, Dungog, Port Stephens and Singleton have been inspected in a bid to identify areas that need maintenance ahead of the bush fire season.
Thirty-seven fire trails have been inspected. A helicopter was used to access the most remote trails, where ground access was an issue. The rest were inspected with vehicles.
Ninety-six kilometres of trails were inspected in the Cessnock Local Government Area across Bucketty, Olney, Yengo, Paynes Crossing, Sawyers Gully, Elrington, Lovedale, Abermain, Sweetmans Creek, Keinbah, Abernethy and Perrys Crossing.
There were 146 kilometres inspected in Singleton in Howes Valley, Bulga, Broke and Putty, 15 kilometres in Port Stephens across Ferodale, Duns Creek and Swan Bay and 16 in Dungog in Bingleburra, Munni and Clarence Town.
Crown Lands teamed up with the Rural Fire Service to conduct the inspections and the Soil Conservation Service assisted with trail repairs.
Trail maintenance can include maintaining or creating passing and turning bays for firefighting vehicles, clearing fallen trees and vegetation and earthworks to manage erosion and water drainage.
"Fire trails are essential for firefighters to get quick and safe access to fight bushfires and keep our communities, wildlife and properties safe," Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said.
More than 700 fire trails have been inspected across the state on Crown Land and in national parks, state forests and adjoining land.
Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said hot and dry conditions, combined with vegetation growth, had created a higher fuel load heading into summer.
"We are facing a potentially dangerous bushfire season ... We need to ensure our fire trails are properly maintained so our committed firefighting personnel have the best chance possible of containing fires this bushfire season," he said.
