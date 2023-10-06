The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fire trails in Cessnock, Dungog, Port Stephens and Singleton have been inspected ahead of the 2023 bushfire season

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated October 6 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper (third from left) inspecting maintenance work the Soil Conservation Service team is undertaking on fire trails.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper (third from left) inspecting maintenance work the Soil Conservation Service team is undertaking on fire trails.

More than 290 kilometres of fire trials across Cessnock, Dungog, Port Stephens and Singleton have been inspected in a bid to identify areas that need maintenance ahead of the bush fire season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.