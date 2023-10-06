People living with a disability will be able to live in a purpose-built facility close to Maitland Railway Station after council gave the plans the green light.
A 1930s warehouse in Elgin Street, which is close to heritage significant properties St Elmos and Somerset, will be transformed into a three-storey building featuring seven two bedroom group homes.
The 756 square metre site will cater for those with high-needs disabilities.
The building will be constructed to NDIS Specialist Disability Accommodation Design Standards and up to 7 carers will be there 24 hours a day. A minimum of 2 carers will be on duty all the time.
It will have an outdoor sitting area, a barbecue area, carer facilities and off-street parking including seven car parking spaces and 2 bicycle spaces.
Part of the warehouse exterior will be retained, while the rest will be altered and two outbuildings will be demolished.
4u Care managing director Jono Dunn said there were more than 50 people who needed this type of housing within a 100 kilometre radius.
IN THE NEWS:
"There are zero of these dwellings available," he said.
"It's only a wander up High Street to see allied health and hospitality pieces in the area.
"The proximity of this development to access of transport brings in a greater opportunity for people not just from Maitland but it will bring people to Maitland."
Maitland councillors approved the plan despite residents' concerns about the building's height, the heritage impact on nearby historic buildings and concerns about privacy.
Council's senior development planner Adrian Quinn said the proposal met "all relevant planning policy and legislation" and was recommended for approval before councillors voted on it.
"The three storey height is within the context of the broader heritage conservation area and steps down from the four storey building opposite to the single storey character behind," he said.
"Streetscape impact renders show that while there is a significant addition of bulk, the proposal will be an attractive addition and sits within its context."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.