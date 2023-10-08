A game winning knock by Plovers opening batsman Tom Irwin has led Western Suburbs to a first up win against Raymond Terrace in the Maitland first grade cricket competition on Saturday.
Irwin finished with 108* from 124 balls at Coronation Oval as the Plovers chased down Terrace's first innings total of 199 in the 36th over.
The Plovers run chase started in blistering fashion with Irwin combining with Andrew Trappel for an 81 run opening stand - before Trappel was dismissed in the 11th over for 42.
Irwin scored 12 boundaries in a commanding knock as Wests finished 1/200. Plovers veteran Trappel played his 251st game, a club record.
Earlier in the day, Jaxon Brooks (60) top scored for Raymond Terrace followed closely by middle order batter Steve Smith (59*).
The Plovers bowlers restricted the Lions top order with Jeewan De Silva impressive for the home side, claiming 3/22 from 10 overs. Opening bowlers Harrison King (3/46) and skipper Mitchell Fisher (2/34) also led the way for last season's minor premiers.
Brayden Brooks was the best of the Lions bowlers, claiming 1/33 from his 10 overs as the rest of the attack came in for some heavy treatment against Irwin and Trappel.
In other matches, Thornton and Tenambit Morpeth played out a thrilling tie at Thornton Oval.
Chasing the Thunder's 221, Tenambit Morpeth's Lachlan Irwin was left stranded after tailender Cameron Wynn was dismissed with the scores tied.
Captain Adam Sidoti had laid the platform for a successful Bulls run chase with a well made 70 before Tenambit Morpeth collapsed, going from 3/169 to be bowled out for 221.
Thornton vice captain Jamie Krake was the best with the ball for the home side, claiming 5/18 from 8 overs.
Thunder captain Matt Gabriel posted his first half-century of the season, dismissed for 71 while Bulls opening bowler Shane Wind claimed 5/26 from 10 overs in a standout performance.
City United started their premiership defence in commanding fashion, cruising to a big 159-run win against Eastern Suburbs at King Edward Park.
City posted an excellent total of 274 after being sent in with opening batter Karl Bowd (146*) dominating the Griffins attack.
Bowd hit the ball to all parts in his 136 ball knock, which included 17 fours and 7 sixes - Josh Trappel (50) and Dusty Callaghan (37) provided valuable support.
In response, The Griffins found themselves in early trouble, losing wickets at regular intervals. City opening bowler Tim Burton (5/16) was the chief wicket taker with Ashton Blake's three wickets cleaning up the tail.
