Maitland Junior Football Club have fallen just short of an under-15s Champion of Champions title after a gripping penalty shootout loss to Cooks Hill United at Coffs Harbour on Thursday.
The tournament brings together the best community football teams playing in Northern NSW Football's member zone competitions.
Played at Coffs Coast Synthetics, the girls tournament started on Tuesday, October 3, followed by the boys on Thursday, October 5.
Maitland had two teams travel north in the under-13s boys and under-15s girls. Bolwarra Lorn Junior Soccer Club's under-16 boys team were also in competition.
Playing in a combined under-15s/16s division, Maitland Juniors lost their first match against Coffs City, then defeated Garden Suburb 1-0 on Wednesday with Grace Medway scoring the goal.
After a goalless draw against Cooks Hill, Maitland defeated Sawtell 1-0 after a goal to Addison McQueen. Thursday's final against Cooks Hill ended 1-1 in regulation time, McQueen again scoring for Maitland before the game ended in penalty kicks.
The under-13s boys also enjoyed a very successful tournament, recording a 2-0 victory against Port Macquarie's Iona Soccer Club in their first match on Thursday. Josh Cook and Harrison McNaughton scored the goals for the Magpies.
After a goalless draw against Coffs City and a 2-0 win against Norths United, the boys recorded two losses before bouncing back to win against Valentine and Nelson Bay.
A 1-0 win against the Phoenix was followed by a big 4-0 win against the Bay with Nixon Perrin scoring a double while Bailey Potter-Thorpe and Sam Grebert also scored goals. Maitland finished the tournament in an impressive third spot.
Bolwarra Lorn just missed out on making the final in the under-16s boys, edged out on goal differential after recording two wins, a draw and a loss in their four matches.
James McDonald scored in the opening match, a 1-1 draw with the Coffs Coast Tigers. Noah Robinson then scored the winner against Bellingen on Friday while Leo Paleologos netted in the 1-0 win against Bangalow.
The team finished with a narrow 1-0 loss to finalists Port United.
