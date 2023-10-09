A team of Maitland emergency department doctors and nurses with big hearts has recently travelled to Vanuatu to provide health care, equipment and education.
The team treated and educated more than 250 residents and health workers as part of a medical outreach initiative.
Emergency staff specialist Dr Sherozina Sharma was inspired to organise the trip after going on several solo medical missions to Vanuatu in 2014, 2017 and 2019.
Six staff members including two emergency department physicians, three registrars and a nurse practitioner participated in the two-week trip in June, which extended the reach of healthcare through fieldwork to the rural and island communities of Northern Vanuatu.
The group partnered with the Vanuatu Ministry of Health and Medical Santo Clinic to help build the capacity of the local health system and provide immediate medical care to the community.
"It was such a memorable experience, and I could not be prouder of the team that came together despite the time constraints and other challenges," Dr Sharma said.
"I am also deeply grateful for the grace and generosity of all those who cheered us on and supported this mission from behind the scenes, both financially and with rostering/shift swaps."
It was such a memorable experience and I could not be prouder- Dr Sherozine Sharma
More than $4000 was raised by Maitland Hospital staff for the donation of medical equipment to Vanuatu.
The group also hosted several simulated teaching sessions for clinical staff at a local hospital and identified simple solutions to improve patient outcomes.
"Our collaboration with Vanuatu medical workers has set the foundation for future trips, focusing on not just emergency medicine, but also surgical, anaesthetic and cardiology teams," Dr Sharma said.
Plans for a 2024 Vanuatu medical outreach trip for staff from Maitland and the wider Hunter district are now underway.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.