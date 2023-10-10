The Crusty Demons Motorsports Tour is back in Australia for the first time since 2019 with Maitland Showground the next stop for the daredevil extravaganza.
Expect a packed line-up of death defying tricks on Saturday, October 21, as the Demons deliver their signature freestyle motocross, mixed with a variety of other entertainment, including custom-built monster trucks, jet cars just about any other engine-related entertainment you can think of.
Promoter Troy Garcia said the family friendly show is likely to offer something for everyone.
"We've taken it a little bit further by turning it into a motorsport show - we've really tried to add every possible piece of equipment with an engine in it into the show," he said.
Garcia said over time the Crusty Demons have evolved. The troupe shot to international fame after the release of Crusty Demons of Dirt, an extreme sports DVD released in 1994, and reached the peak of their popularity in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
"At the start there wasn't any tricks, people were creating tricks as they went along on motorbikes," he said.
"They're renowned for the big jumps in the sand dunes and crazy stuff like that, there's that real athlete component because to do the tricks you need to be super flexible and fit and obviously have a high level of skill on a motorbike."
Swedish freestyle motocross rider Daniel Bodin is on his first Crusty Demons tour.
"I watched all those Crusty Demons videos, they changed everything and to be here 20 years later touring with them is amazing," he said.
Bodin, who is also an extreme snowmobile rider, is part of the new generation of performers.
With the expansion into monster trucks, side by side racing, enduro racing and jet cars - Garcia said Crusty Demons has always been about finding new stars.
"We've got one of the original Crusties in Bubba (James Chiasson), he's the character of the show," he said.
"At the last show one of the creators of Crusties drove one of the monster trucks and for the motorbike riders we had an American rider, a Swedish rider - so they're still coming from around the world to perform at this show."
The tour is Bubba's 64th trip to Australia but first to Maitland. In November the show moves to Coffs Harbour and then Sandstone Point, near Bribie Island.
Gates open for the Maitland show at 2.30pm with the main event starting at 5.30pm. There is free admission for children under the age of three.
For tickets or more information visit www.crusty.com.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.