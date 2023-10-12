Meet Quentin, a remarkable five-year-old domestic short hair with a personality that's truly one-of-a-kind.
Quentin boasts a captivating coat as diverse as his character, reflecting the many quirky facets of his colourful personality.
No, Quentin isn't your typical lap cat, embodying the spirit of independence and intellectual curiosity.
His past has shaped him to live life more independently than most and he finds solace in finding hiding spots and deeply values his personal space.
Quentin's unique traits set him apart as an intriguing companion.
His independent nature makes him an excellent choice for those who appreciate an independent feline friend.
He finds solace in finding hiding spots and deeply values his personal space and his high intelligence calls for mental stimulation through puzzle feeders and interactive toys.
Quentin seeks a forever home that appreciates his individuality and respects his independence.
Ideal adopters should have experience with cats, be patient and understanding of his boundaries, but willing to play with Quentin when he is in the mood.
If you're ready and eager to welcome a truly unique feline companion, contact the Hunter Shelter staff to learn more about adopting Quentin.
You can reach the shelter staff by giving them a call at (02) 4939 1555.
The RSPCA Hunter shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
