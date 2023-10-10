If you click your heels together three times and repeat the phrase 'there's no place like home', you might be magically transported to Maitland Repertory Theatre for their production of Dorothy in Wonderland.
The group's October production, written by Brian Taylor, fuses the worlds of the Wizard of Oz and Alice in Wonderland, carefully adapted from the works of L. Frank Baum and Lewis Carroll for the Maitland Repertory Theatre juniors to perform.
In the play, Dorothy Gale has made her way to the end of the Yellow Brick Road, but before she can hop into the wizard's balloon, another whirlwind appears.
Equipped with their new assets - brains, heart and courage - Dorothy's friends try to help her find her way home, meeting many other interesting characters along the way, including Alice, the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, March Hare, the Cheshire Cat and many more.
They also must face a dangerous new foe, the Queen of Hearts.
Dorothy and Alice team up to defeat the queen at croquet, but will it be enough to return Wonderland to normal, and how will they ever get back home to Kansas and London?
Director Rhiannon McDonald and her team have put together two casts of talented and enthusiastic actors for our junior production.
The production is on from October 4 to 22, and tickets are $20 each at www.mrt.org.au or call 4933 7266 between 12pm and 8pm on weekdays.
Performances are on Friday, October 13 at 7.30pm, Saturday, October 14 at 7.30pm, Sunday, October 15 at 2pm, Friday, October 20 at 7.30pm, Saturday, October 21 at 2pm and Sunday, October 22 at 2pm.
Doors open 30 minutes before the start time.
The theatre is at 244 High Street, Maitland.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.