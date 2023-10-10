You couldn't have asked for better weather at the United Against Anxiety event at Maitland Park on Tuesday.
About 30 service providers from across the Hunter came together to show what's available in our region for those experiencing poor mental health.
There were stalls to help people access counselling, psychology, housing, carers, disability support services, legal aid and seniors services.
Organised by Uniting, the Department of Communities and Justice, Hume Housing, Wellways, Carrie's Place, Drive and One Door all played a part in getting the event off the ground.
Staff from Woolworths at Maitland, Green Hills, Cessnock, Aberglasslyn and Rutherford ran a wonderful barbecue with free fruit, water and sausage sizzles for attendees.
The event was opened with a Welcome to Country and smoking ceremony by Darkinjung elder Uncle Charlie.
Uniting HASI team leader Kellie Lees said she's already heard feedback asking for the event to return next year.
"It's a really good way to be able to connect with all the different services, in this landscape it's really hard to be able to know who's who so to be able to get everybody together," she said.
Fellow organiser Sharlene Lynch said anxiety, which is the day's theme, can effect anyone.
"With COVID there was nothing really happening and we thought you know what, we'd love to put something together," she said.
"Anxiety effects everybody, there's no age or cultural discrimination. So that's what today's all about, young people, pre-schoolers, all the way through.
Ms Lynch said the event was all about community and connection.
"Connecting, knowing they're not the only person that may be struggling, and it's okay to ask for support, there are people out there that do care," she said.
