Take a stance against domestic violence with Maitland's Got Your Back Sista fundraiser.
Two I Run For Her walks, and a barbecue, will be held at Maitland Park on Sunday, October 15, to raise money for the domestic violence charity.
A shorter walk, around the park, and a longer one through the main street, will kick off at noon. Hope UC is running the event.
Got Your Back Sista is hosting free community BBQs in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Muswellbrook on October 15 between 8.30am and 11am.
The Newcastle event will be held at Empire Park. The Lake Macquarie one will be held at the Warners Bay Foreshore near the rotunda and the Muswellbrook event will take place at Simpson Park. The barbecue is free for I Run For Her participants who wear their event t-shirts.
The event is sparking conversations about domestic violence across the nation. Statistics show 1 in 3 women experienced physical violence, 1 in 4 women experienced violence by an intimate partner or family member, 1 in 5 women experienced sexual violence and 1 woman every 9 days is killed by a current or former partner.
"Let's take a close look at prevalence of family and domestic violence and ask why in 2023 this is still happening," Got Your Back Sista Founder, Melissa Histon said.
"Let's take practical steps to make our communities a safer place. Let's encourage people who need help to access available services."
Celebrity Madeleine West is the ambassador for this year's event.
"We cannot change what we cannot see and domestic violence has been lurking in the shadows for too long. The social, economic and personal cost is too great to ignore. These are difficult but necessary conversations," she said.
Click here to register a fundraising walk or run, or join a team and share the hashtag #irunforher.
