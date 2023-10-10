In sport, winning is a habit. Just ask Tenambit Morpeth captain Adam Sidoti.
In the opening round of the MDCA's first grade cricket season on Saturday, the Bulls were in the box seat chasing Thornton's 221 at Thornton Oval
Sidoti and opening partner Lochie Heit had combined for an 80 run partnership to get the Bulls innings off to a flyer. More solid contributions increased the total to 199 for the loss of four wickets.
Tenambit Morpeth then lost 5/20. Needing one run to win and with three balls left, Bulls number 10 Cameron Wynn picked out Thunder captain Matt Gabriel on the boundary - the match ending in a tie.
"It was a bit different, I don't think I've ever actually been involved in one (a tie)," Sidoti said.
Despite dropping points after being in a winning position, the Bulls captain is remaining positive.
"Against last year's grand finalists, from where we finished last year is still a positive in my eyes," Sidoti said.
Tenambit Morpeth are looking to turn the tide after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign where they challenged in matches but were unable to get over the line.
New additions in middle order batters Tobias Van Den Heever from South Africa and Billy Amas from England have bolstered the Bulls line up. Both made their debuts against Thornton on Saturday and impressed while Dan Whale also made his first grade debut.
Tenambit Morpeth face another stern test on Saturday, October 14, when they play premiers City United in a two-day game at Robins Oval.
Sidoti sees the match as a challenge and said playing last season's grand finalists in consecutive weeks will give the Bulls a clearer picture of where they sit.
"It gives you a good indication straight away of where you sit, where you've stocked up in the off-season - the positions we've filled and the hard work we've put into the preseason," he said. "What we need to work on and what we are lacking that these top sides do have."
One thing Sidoti is certain of, the Bulls need to eliminate batting collapses, like the fade out against Thornton.
"Getting in the sheds afterwards everyone's heads were down and everyone was disappointed by the result," he said.
"A problem the last few seasons has been batting collapses...we get ourselves in these (winning) positions but we just can't close games out.
"It's that thing where over the last few years we've lost a lot of tight games and (we) need to get into that winning habit - I think once we win a game we'll be right."
