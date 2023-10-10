The Maitland Mercury
Gardener Jason Hodges gives workshop at Waterford by AVID, Chisholm

By Newsroom
October 11 2023 - 6:00am
Former Better Homes and Gardens landscaper Jason Hodges in Chisholm. Picture supplied
Former Better Homes and Gardens landscaper Jason Hodges in Chisholm. Picture supplied

Chisholm residents learnt a thing or two about gardening from Australian landscaping legend Jason Hodges on the weekend.

