Chisholm residents learnt a thing or two about gardening from Australian landscaping legend Jason Hodges on the weekend.
On Saturday, October 7 the former Better Homes and Gardens landscaper visited the community for an educational workshop aimed at breathing new life into Chisholm's gardens.
Held at Waterford by AVID Property Group (AVID), more than 70 residents came together for the three hour workshop as Mr Hodges shared his gardening tips and tricks and answered resident's questions on how they can improve their own yards.
Many resident questions focused on how to lay the right foundations for a successful, thriving garden.
"What I always say is that a good garden can complement your life, but a great garden will improve it, so starting your gardening journey off on the right foot is so important," Mr Hodges said.
Maitland councillors Mitchell Griffin and Loretta Baker were in attendance, and Cr Griffin said the event was a wonderful experience that allowed residents to come together for a shared purpose.
"It was wonderful to see so many green thumbs in the Maitland area, both young and old, embracing this outdoor activity and bonding with other locals," he said.
The residential community has previously hosted annual gardening competitions, but this year the AVID team made the decision to shift the focus towards education to help the community develop their landscaping skills and incorporate gardening in their day to day lives.
AVID NSW project director Danny Boubli said the high attendance numbers for the workshop highlighted how much the community value green spaces.
"Waterford residents really take pride in their home, so we wanted to give them an opportunity to learn from the best and to get more residents out in the garden, embracing this hobby," Mr Boubli said.
Cr Baker is an avid gardener herself and has judged Waterford's gardening competition in the past.
"I thoroughly enjoy these events, it is really wonderful to see a developer prioritising gardening as it has so many benefits for a person's wellbeing and adds character to our Maitland neighbourhoods," she said.
As well as receiving guidance from Mr Hodges, attendees were treated to free giveaways including plants, fertiliser, and Bunnings vouchers to help them get their gardens going.
Home to more than 1700 families, Waterford is a 173 hectare community with numerous shared green spaces which are open to both residents and the wider community. To find out more about the community visit waterford.avid.com.au.
