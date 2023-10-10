The Maitland Mercurysport
A-League women, 2023: Matildas star Emily van Egmond open to guest stint at Jets

October 10 2023 - 3:02pm
Emily van Egmond at Jets training in November 2021. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Emily van Egmond at Jets training in November 2021. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE Jets women's coach Gary van Egmond has confirmed that daughter and Matildas star Emily is interested in a guest stint with her hometown club at the end of the American season in November.

