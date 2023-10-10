NEWCASTLE Jets women's coach Gary van Egmond has confirmed that daughter and Matildas star Emily is interested in a guest stint with her hometown club at the end of the American season in November.
The Jets kick off the 2023-24 campaign with an F3 derby against Central Coast in Gosford on Saturday.
Emily is contracted to the San Diego Waves in the NWSL.
The 30-year-old midfielder played a key role in a scoreless draw against North Carolina on Saturday, which secured the Wave a top-two finish with one round remaining.
The NWSL championship match is on November 11.
The Matildas play Oympic qualifiers against Iran, Phillipines and Chinese Taipei in Perth between October 26 and November 1.
There is another FIFA window from November 27 to December 6 in which the Matildas are likely to play friendlies.
A stint with the Jets will ensure Van Egmond stays at peak fitness.
"She is looking to get back here," van Egmond said. "Her side, San Diego, are guaranteed a top-two finish in the US. Once those commitment have finished then we will have the discussion about whether we look to bring her in.
"She also has national team commitments. It works out well for her if she came to Newcastle straight away."
The Jets are at home to Melbourne City on November 19.
The Matildas' final stage of qualifying for the Paris Olympics is in late February.
Emily was one of the leaders for Australia at the World Cup and shapes as a key figure on the road to Paris.
Van Egmond's last playing stint with the Jets was in 2021-22.
Striker Bonnie Davies and attacking midfielder Mindy Barbieri are the latest additions and he is awaiting a visa for an overseas attacker.
Davies, 23, scored 25 goals in 26 games for Peninsular Power in the Queensland Women's NPL last season.
"Bonnie is very quick and technically strong in regards to her finishing," van Egmond said. "It is a case of bringing her in and exposing her to this level."
Barbieri, 23, played for Adelaide United last season and before that was at Melbourne Victory.
"I worked with Mindy at the Future Matildas alongside Charli Grant, Mary Fowler, Cortnee Vine, Clare Hunt and Karly Roestbakken," van Egmond said. "She was one of the most promising in that group. She has had a few injuries here and there, but you don't lose that."
Meanwhile, van Egmond confirmed that American defender Maggie Shaw had been released.
"It just didn't work out. That is football unfortunately," the coach said. "We wish her all the best."
