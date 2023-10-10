The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland council staff won't support a plan to cut down endangered spotted gum forest to create a relocatable housing village in Farley

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated October 10 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed site for the relocatable housing estate surrounded by a red border. Picture supplied
The proposed site for the relocatable housing estate surrounded by a red border. Picture supplied

A plan to remove more than 20 hectares of endangered forest to create a relocatable home village in Farley is about to go before Maitland councillors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.