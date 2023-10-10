A plan to remove more than 20 hectares of endangered forest to create a relocatable home village in Farley is about to go before Maitland councillors.
Council staff have consistently held concerns about the loss of Lower Hunter Spotted Gum Ironbark Forest on the site, which borders Owlpen Lane and Oxspring Road, and will not support the proposal.
In fact, they have 16 reasons why councillors should refuse it when it comes before them at Tuesday night's council meeting.
The forest provides habitat for five threatened species - the Swift Parrot, Grey-crowned Babbler, Little Bentwing-Bat, Eastern Freetail-bat and Greater Broad-nosed Bat.
The applicant, Ravensfield Downs Pty Ltd, which has links to Hunter Land Pty Ltd, was unable to convince council staff the loss of flora was acceptable, even with offsets and a third-party peer review.
Council's principal planner Georgie Williams said council engaged Biosis to look at the proposal and it also didn't support the plan.
The parcel of land earmarked for development is zoned RU2 (rural landscape) which supports relocatable housing.
The developer wants to put 225 relocatable homes on the site as well as community and recreational facilities.
Ms Williams said the proposal "will have a significant and unacceptable impact on threatened species, populations and ecological communities" and had the potential to put the forest at "risk of extinction".
The developer has completed a Species Impact Statement and has an offset package from two Biobank sites to compensate for the loss of spotted gum.
"The offsets will not be secured within the Maitland LGA and, in the opinion of council staff, the local extent of clearing (6.7 per cent of the local occurrence) is understated given that the remaining local occurrence exists in an unsecured state, primary on rural lands," Ms Williams said.
