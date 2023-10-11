Thornton's Makye Telfer is about to embark on a once in a lifetime experience.
Telfer will be in Mexico next month representing Australia at the under-18s men's softball world cup. The selection is the culmination of years of dedication from the young catcher.
"It's a big honour to play with the Aussie flag on your chest and play for your country," Telfer said.
Telfer, who plays locally for Newcastle, was selected for the Junior Steelers in July after standout performances for NSW at the under-19 national championships in January, captaining his state to a title.
He followed this by impressing at a national selection camp in Sydney in June.
Early next month he will join his Australian teammates for another camp followed by some warm-up games before flying to Hermosillo, a city in northwestern Mexico.
Australia are one of 12 teams competing from November 11 to 19 and will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the men's under-23 team who won the world cup in Argentina in April. Australia are also reigning champions in the men's open-age world cup.
Telfer, a former Maitland Grossmann High School captain, comes from a softball family with his father Drew also representing his country at under-19 level, he was also a catcher.
The Father and son combo still play first grade together in Newcastle on a Saturday, in between Telfer's Saturday morning training sessions in Sydney and return trips on Sunday for state league games.
Telfer's mum Kristen said he always wanted to be a catcher.
"His dad said at his first rep trial game he attended 'don't put your hand up to be a catcher' and I took him into register and they said what position? He said catcher - he was only 10 or 11 at the time," she said.
Australia is amongst the favourites for the tournament and as world cup holders in both men's under-23s and open-age - will be hoping for a trifecta.
"This is the youngest age group so all the pressure is on these guys," Kristen Telfer said.
Getting to Mexico has been a challenge in itself for Telfer. Players and staff need to pay their own way including forking out for new playing equipment.
There are more than 600 affiliated softball clubs and associations in Australia but without the profile of other sports, funding is limited for high performance programs.
Working part-time, Telfer has been fundraising to also meet the $13,000 in costs associated with the trip.
"It's always been a minority sport compared to footy and cricket but the talent is there - it is bigger in Sydney," he said. "I haven't been to Mexico before, it'll be a great experience."
You can make a tax deductible donation to help Telfer on his world cup journey here.
