The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Thornton's Telfer on way to under-18s Softball World Cup in Mexico

Ben Carr
By Ben Carr
Updated October 11 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Makye Telfer is headed to Mexico in November as part of the Australian squad competing at the 2023 Under-18 Men's Softball World Cup. Picture by Ben Carr
Makye Telfer is headed to Mexico in November as part of the Australian squad competing at the 2023 Under-18 Men's Softball World Cup. Picture by Ben Carr

Thornton's Makye Telfer is about to embark on a once in a lifetime experience.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Carr

Ben Carr

Journalist - Maitland Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.