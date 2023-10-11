Kurri Kurri's Cody Lewis is a national champion after a brilliant ride at 2023 Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship held in Victoria on Saturday and Sunday.
The Kurri Kurri Junior Motorcycle Club member won gold in the premier Pro 450 class at Diamond Park in Wodonga on Sunday, October 8. He was also on the podium in the hotly contested MX Open, claiming silver behind Daniel Wicks.
Lewis said he "could not be happier" following the weekend's results.
In the Pro 450, Lewis said he got off to an excellent start, leading at the first corner which he held for six laps. Likewise in the MX Open, he had a good start out of the gate and held his second place position throughout.
His hometown club posted on Facebook, "We're very proud of your achievements down at Albury on the weekend Cody. Great work."
In other results, second place finisher behind Lewis in the Pro 450, Rory McQualter, won the Pro 250 final ahead of veteran campaigner James Sawdy, Fyffe, Jett Carter, South Aussie Kyle Machin and Nicholas Berry.
The Pro Women's class was decided over five rounds and provided its fair share of excitement and high drama, with Tayla Street giving the host club (Albury Wodonga Motorcyle Club) championship success. She won all five rounds, but they were never runaway wins as three opponents were invariably never far away.
The battle for the minor placings took a dramatic twist on the last corner of the final round when Kelsey Jensen crashed out of a potential second place overall, with Lori Gow and Bree-Anna Etheridge completing the podium.
In the sidecar class, Corey Forde and passenger Darren Fraudenstein emerged as the 2023 champions - but they hard to work for it after coming through from the repechage.
In the decider, they came from behind to beat Kai Frame/Anthony Martin and Jarred Marko Shaun Fuller. Defending champions Troy Pritchard and Ethan Wade bowed out with a blown engine after winning their first two heats, while several other major contenders also had some dramas.
Matthew Griffiths scored another title win in the ATV Open class, taking out the final ahead of Jeffrey McKee and Colin Green. Joshua Griffiths, the top scorer in the heats, made a costly error in the final costing him a place on the rostrum.
In the support classes, Benjamin Gordon dominated the Over 35s ahead of locals Mitch Wolfe and Ralph Pink; Colin Green got the chocolates in ATV 450cc; emerging speedway talent Cooper Antone was unbeaten in both battles he contested (7-U9yrs and 9-U13yrs); and Tommy Wright was peerless in the 13-U16yrs division.
