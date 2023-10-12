Woodberry Public School's 50th anniversary celebration will be a special time to reflect for the Bates-Watson-Hirst family, which has three generations of women who've attended the school.
They all started kindergarten in years ending with three, too.
Kindergarten student Bella Jayne Bates, six, started at school in 2023, her mum Sarah Jayne Watson started 30 years earlier in 1993, and nan Erica Hirst was among the first students 20 years before that, in 1973.
Woodberry Public School, which was established in 1973, will celebrate it's 50th anniversary on Friday, October 20 with a welcome assembly, school tours, food trucks, stalls, a fun fair, commemorative shirt and mural unveiling.
When it was built, the school was close to the RAAF housing and at one stage had more than 500 students - very different to its current 235 students.
Principal Sarah-Jane Hazell said while many things have changed, the school's core has remained the same.
"I think the most exciting thing is thinking about how much change there's been in 50 years," she said.
"When you look at some of the pictures and the stories, and hear what education was like 50 years ago, there's so much that's changed and I'm really looking forward to hearing from all the people who come what it was like for them.
"What I hear from everybody who I've talked to is that what hasn't changed is that at it's heart it's a very caring school."
Mrs Hazell said she has heard lots of tales of what students used to get up to at the school, and she can't wait to hear more.
"All of the lovely, cheeky young boys have given us lots of anecdotes about the naughty things they used to get up to, we've had people talking about loving the football games and the athletics carnivals," she said.
Woodberry Public School's 50th anniversary celebration is on Friday, October 20 from 10am to 2pm. Gates open at 9.45am, and the day will start with an assembly at 10am, followed by a school tour, food trucks and stalls at 11am.
There will be at least four ex-principals in attendance, as well as many past pupils.
