HSC students across the city have emerged from their first exam, English Paper 1, with a weight off their shoulders.
Maitland Grossmann High School students Ava Rimmer, Chloe McDonnell, Emily Latter and Bryce Thomas said they feel content they were well prepared, but nervous about what tomorrow's English Paper 2 will have in store for them.
The HSC kicked off at 9.50am with a 1.5 hour exam for English Standard and Advanced students, and 2.5 hours for English Studies.
"The essay question was very similar to what I've prepared for, and the short answer responses were a bit more difficult but I tried my best," Bryce, who is a school captain, said.
"I was working pretty much until the end, I had five minutes until the end but I think I got everything done in time," Emily, who is a vice captain, added.
Ava said her exams are pretty well spaced out, although she has three in a row this week.
"We have English Paper 2 tomorrow, I'm interested to see what the question will be tomorrow because today was pretty good," she said.
School captain Chloe said she has found some study techniques that work for her, such as studying in different rooms of her house helps to keep her mind fresh.
"Just so I get a little bit of variety," she said.
"My sister quizzed me on the quotes so I'd remember, and especially for English writing introductions because that's really what helps me start my essay."
All Saints' College, Maitland captains Jessica Love and Ryan Hodges also felt a sense of relief after English Paper 1.
"I definitely think it's good to get a start and now I've got a tone for how the rest of them are going to be, so looking forward to getting them out of the way," Jessica said.
"I felt really good coming out of it, I definitely felt like I prepared for the right things."
Jessica has been accepted to a Bachelor of Education at the University of Newcastle for next year, and hopes to follow in the footsteps of her mum and pop Phillipa Love and Colin Love, who are teachers at All Saints'.
"Both of them are at All Saints' with me so, family tradition," Jessica said.
Ryan said the paper was a good start to the exam period.
"It was overall quite a good exam, I've left it feeling quite happy I think. It's a good start to the HSC," he said.
"With English they can ask you a question on a whole heap of different things but I think the general consensus with all the kids including me was that it was a good paper, the question was relatively broad.
"Overall most of us have left with a smile on our face."
Ryan has received an early entry offer and scholarship to Macquarie University to study a Bachelor of Laws and Arts, and his plan at this stage is to accept it.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.