The fate of a relocatable home village in Farley now hangs on a briefing between Maitland council staff and councillors.
The majority of councillors decided not to vote on the plan to remove more than 20 hectares of endangered forest and create 225 relocatable homes on land that borders Owlpen Lane and Oxspring Road at Tuesday's council meeting.
Councillor Peter Garnham gained majority support for an amendment to defer the decision until councillors were given more information at a briefing.
Labor councillors Ben Whiting, Robert Aitchison and Loretta Baker banded together with a motion to support the council's recommendation to refuse the application, but they did not find any support within the chamber.
"Affordable housing is high on the list for us, our residents, and the people of Maitland ... If we are more informed we can then make an informed decision when it comes back to us," Councillor Garnham said.
The plan was submitted to council in 2018 and initially included 295 homes.
Council staff have consistently held concerns about the loss of Lower Hunter Spotted Gum Ironbark Forest and do not support the proposal. In fact, they have 16 reasons why it should be refused.
The applicant, Ravensfield Downs Pty Ltd, which has links to Hunter Land Pty Ltd, provided a Species Impact Statement and has a biodiversity offset package from two Biobank sites to compensate for the loss of flora. The plan is allowed under the current zoning, with council approval.
"We have a high demand for this type of development," Hunter Land's planning director Brad Everett said.
The forest provides habitat for five threatened species - the Swift Parrot, Grey-crowned Babbler, Little Bentwing-Bat, Eastern Freetail-bat and Greater Broad-nosed Bat.
Council's principal planner Georgie Williams said the proposal "will have a significant and unacceptable impact on threatened species, populations and ecological communities" and had the potential to put this type of forest at "risk of extinction".
Councillor Garnham drew on council data that showed the city had seen a 7.8 per cent increase in its tree population, though council's environment and sustainability manager Catherine Pepper told the chamber that while that was true, there was a decline in Lower Hunter Spotted Gum Ironbark Forest.
She said 421 hectares of this type of forest had been removed between 2002 and 2021 - 16 hectares less than the target set under the council's greening plan.
Councillor Baker said a lot of the trees that had been planted were saplings and they wouldn't be mature for 20 years.
"We're knocking down mature trees, endangered trees, we're knocking our endangered species," she said.
"The development across this city in the last 15 years is why we have so many threatened species, and now we are going to threaten the threatened species - it's insane.
"It's not sustainable."
"We still don't have enough schools, hospitals, infrastructure to be cramming people like this into this city."
Councillor Bill Hackney said Maitland was expected to grow by 50 per cent in the next 17 years and the significance of the forest had to be weighed up against the rising demand for housing.
"We are struggling to find blocks of land to accomodate the people that are moving ... Sometimes trees have to come down," he said.
Councillor Whiting reminded the chamber the council report said the "offsets are inadequate" and are "outside of our Local Government Area".
Councillor Aitchison said it was their job to "take the advice from the [council] officers, who are the experts".
"We can't just keep putting our credits in Dungog ... The experts said this should be refused".
Councillor Sally Halliday felt it was important to consider the legal ramifications and wanted to be more informed.
Councillor Kanchan Ranadive agreed, saying "if a single doubt has been raised it is important we investigate".
