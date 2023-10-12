The Maitland Mercury
Maitland councillors will attend a briefing about Farley's relocatable home village

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
October 12 2023 - 6:00pm
Recommended developable and non-developable areas by independent ecologist Biosis. Picture supplied
The fate of a relocatable home village in Farley now hangs on a briefing between Maitland council staff and councillors.

