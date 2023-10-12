SPRING FAIR
CHURCH STREET
The Church Street Spring Fair, on this Saturday from 10am to 3pm, will capture the spirit of a traditional spring celebration in Central Maitland's historic area. It features local garden produce, cake stalls, children's games, and a must visit marmalade competition for homemade preserves. Don't miss the chance to tour Grossmann and Brough houses, and see the Museum of Clothing's beautiful bridal display. Follow Grossmann & Brough House - National Trust of Australia NSW on Facebook for updates.
REFERENDUM DAY
MAITLAND
Australians will head to the polling booths on Saturday, October 14 to vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum. There are many places to cast your vote across Maitland at schools, churches and halls, open from 8am to 6pm. Read more on page 7.
GUIDED TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
Explore the rich history of Maitland Gaol on a family friendly 90 minute guided tour this Saturday at 11am. Discover tales of heroes and villains while exploring the entire site and gaining insights into the evolving methods of prisoner treatment at Australia's oldest continuously operating correctional facility. Get tickets ($30) at maitlandgaol.com.au.
LONGDOG FESTIVAL
TOCAL COLLEGE
Tocal Agricultural College is hosting a national gathering of sausage dog owners on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Join them for the Longdog Festival, fancy dress competitions, stalls with everything 'dogcentric', information, education and an attempt at the world record for the largest number of sausage dogs at one event. It's a fun, family friendly occasion for all.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
Wind down on Sunday with activities designed for kids of all ages, and as a family, you can all join in and get creative. Each activity takes about half an hour to complete with sessions available from 10.30am to 11.15am and 11.45am to 12.30pm. Starting this week, no bookings are required for Free Art Sunday - just drop in.
UNITE CONVERSATION
HV GRAMMAR
Tickets are on sale now for Hunter Valley Grammar School's breakfast talk with special guest clinical psychologist Mariane Power for ADHD Awareness Month. It's on Friday, October 20 at 7am and breakfast will be catered, visit https://events.humanitix.com/unite-and-ignite-conversations-mariane-power for tickets ($20).
