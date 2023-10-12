The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

What's on in Maitland this weekend - October 13, 14, 15

October 12 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Church Street Spring Fair marmalade competition coordinator Margaret Guy. Picture supplied
Church Street Spring Fair marmalade competition coordinator Margaret Guy. Picture supplied

SPRING FAIR

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.