Total fire ban in place on Thursday across Hunter

October 12 2023
A total fire ban is in place across the Greater and Upper Hunter zones on Thursday, October 12.
Total Fire Bans are in place today (October 12, for the the Greater Hunter and Upper Hunter as well as Greater Sydney, Lower Central West Plains, North Western, Northern Slopes and Upper Central West Plains areas.

