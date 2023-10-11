Maitland hockey players have been flying the flag at the Hockey Australia National Masters Championships in Perth.
A number of men and women who regularly play at Maitland Hockey Centre were chosen in NSW Masters teams in the over-60s, 65s and 70s divisions to compete at the tournament which ran from September 22 to October 7.
Seven of these women play in the Saturday women's open competition at Maitland. Three of the men play in the Newcastle open men's competition with games played on a home and away basis in Maitland and Newcastle.
Five women were in the inaugural 70s division and came away with gold after being undefeated in their games against Western Australia, Victoria and ACT. The other gold medal winning team was the women's 65s division.
Maitland also had success in the men's 60s and 70s divisions, winning gold after a hard-fought tournament against other state sides from around Australia.
Ron Ainslie and Murali Nagarajan played in the over-60s and won their final on October 7, to gain a gold medal.
Stan Hart was the goalkeeper for the NSW over-70s team which also won gold with a tight win in the final in Perth.
Other Maitland players in Perth included Chris Coleman (over-40s) and Glenn Stolk (over-45s).
Glenn was selected in the Australian team to compete in the Trans-Tasman Masters Hockey Challenge in Christchurch, New Zealand.
It is a great credit to all these players who not only play regularly but also contribute many volunteer hours to ensure other players and spectators can enjoy Maitland's wonderful hockey facilities in Maitland Park.
