The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland hockey players win gold at National Masters Championships

By Bill Kinsey
October 12 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland women who won gold for NSW at the Australian Masters Championships. L to R Kate Ryan, Judy Collier, Kerry Kempton, Julie Humbles, Neridah Busch, Amanda Beukes, Joan Hart (front). Picture supplied
Maitland women who won gold for NSW at the Australian Masters Championships. L to R Kate Ryan, Judy Collier, Kerry Kempton, Julie Humbles, Neridah Busch, Amanda Beukes, Joan Hart (front). Picture supplied

Maitland hockey players have been flying the flag at the Hockey Australia National Masters Championships in Perth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.