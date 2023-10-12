As Australians head to the polls to vote in the first referendum in 24 years, many will have already made up their mind, and some will still be unsure.
The Mercury has spoken to Caitlin Coombe, campaign manager at Maitland for Yes, and Blake Keating, campaign manager at Newcastle and Hunter for No ahead of referendum day to hear their sides of the debate.
Ms Coombe said people should vote 'Yes' because the the system "currently isn't working".
"If we vote No, there is nothing else on offer. The no are not offering anything different, Yes is change, Yes is something new and we know when we speak to people who are affected by the policy we make, we get better outcomes," she said.
If the Yes side gets through, Ms Coombe believes it will be a unifying moment for the nation. "I think it will say we have acknowledged what has happened in the past, but we are now ready to move forward, and we're no longer looking backwards but now looking forwards at how we can make this nation better for everyone," she said.
On the other side, Mr Keating said people should vote 'No' because "this referendum is simply not about recognition".
"The Voice proposal goes much further than that, if passed it would represent the biggest change to our constitution in a very long time," he said. "We as the No campaign believe it's legally risky, has unknown consequences, and it would be divisive and permanent."
If the No side gets through, Mr Keating believes it would then be time to have a "real national conversation about what it actually means to reconcile our history with Indigenous Australians".
"The important thing to remember, in this whole campaign, is all fair minded and decent Australians want to help Indigenous communities that are experiencing disadvantage," he said.
Ms Coombe said the 'Don't know? Vote No' slogan the No campaign has been using is "lazy campaigning".
"I think not wanting your voters to be educated is just pure laziness and ignorance, and anyone who's part of the no campaign that is being told 'if you don't know vote No' should be quite mad at the No campaign because they are willingly keeping you ignorant," she said. "You should want a campaign that gives you accurate and factual information."
Her top three reasons to vote Yes are:
"To recognise First Nations people in our constitution and complete our constitution, so that everybody is recognised," she said.
"For practical change in outcomes so that there is no longer a gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.
"One of the proudest things we say as Australians is we love a fair go and everyone should have a fair go, and the Voice to Parliament for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is that exact embodiment of a fair go."
And finally, "the third one is really is a telling debate about who we are as a nation," Ms Coombe said.
"We have to show we are really accepting and inclusive of everyone, and that has to start with recognising our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander brothers and sisters."
Mr Keating's main issue with the Yes campaign is lack of detail about what the proposed change will mean.
"If the Yes vote gets up we would want to know immediately from the government, how they expect the Voice to help disadvantaged communities, we want to know how many members the Voice would have, we would want to know how they would be elected or chosen, or how this will occur," he said.
His top three reasons to vote No are:
"This is a risky, unknown and divisive proposal, it's risky in the sense that a high court will ultimately determine its powers, not the parliament," he said.
"It's unknown, in that no details have been provided about how the Voice would work and how it would operate.
"And ultimately, and this has been the great disappointment for this whole referendum campaign is that it is incredibly divisive. Enshrining a Voice in the constitution for only one group of Australians means we will be permanently dividing Australians."
In the news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.