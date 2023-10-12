In a sure sign of growth, two girls-only teams will contest this season's Maitland junior cricket competition, which starts on Saturday.
More than 700 players are registered with Maitland District Junior Cricket Association, either in junior cricket or the Woolworths Cricket Blast.
Two girls teams, from City United Cricket Club and Hunter Valley School, will play in a Stage 2 (ages 12 to 13) Division 2 match on Saturday at Robins Oval.
Manager for Cricket NSW's Hunter-Manning region, Gary Fisher said the fixture is a wonderful success story for the two clubs.
"This has came about through strong promotion of female cricket and also participation in the Sixers Girls League in the past few seasons," he said.
For City United, the club also has a female Blasters coordinator and offers a discounted registration fee to encourage girls to sign up to play cricket.
The Blast program is for kids new to cricket and runs on a Tuesday afternoon at Robins Oval.
In all, 60 teams will play on Saturday, across Stage 1, 2 and 3 in seven seperate divisions. Another new competition is a Stage 3 (ages 14 to 16) T20 tournament - due to run in the lead up to Christmas.
