Discussions have began between Transport for NSW and Maitland council about expanding access to Metford Railway Station.
The first meeting was held at the end of last month, a few days after Regional Transport and Roads Minister, and Maitland MP, Jenny Aitchison responded to council's letter about the issue.
Maitland council wants the state government to provide access to the station from Raymond Terrace Road to provide Chisholm residents with better access to the train network.
Council's infrastructure and works group manager David Moloney said the council raised the issue with Metford station as well as Telarah and Lochinvar.
"They indicated in the draft plan that they've got that the Metford Railway Station is on their radar for access from the north side, from the Chisholm area," he said.
"We also had a discussion around Telarah and Lochinvar in some future studies that they are looking at doing."
Councillor Mike Yarrington was pleased, saying "they've actually seen the light there with Metford".
"Talking about Lochinvar and getting that on the line as well ... that we have regular trains running to Lochinvar rather than just one passing through every now and then that would be fantastic."
Ms Aitchison revealed Metford Railway Station was on her radar during a press conference with NSW Premier Chris Minns in Thornton in September.
Councillor Ben Mitchell hoped the Minister's reply would have offered a timeline and funding.
IN THE NEWS:
In the letter Ms Aitchison said Transport for NSW would work with Maitland Council to "identify and fund future public transport improvements across the local government area."
"It really doesn't commit anyone to anything, it notes the issue and asks us to refer future correspondence to somebody in the department, sort of not my problem kind of statement," Mr Mitchell said.
"Given the member's previous very public campaigning on this, including in the local media and getting pictures on the site, I would have hoped for more back now that she is actually the minister responsible."
Councillor Ben Whiting was pleased the project was a priority but hoped "the funding comes through to make it happen sooner rather than later".
Deputy mayor, Councillor Mitchell Griffin, was pleased the meeting had happened.
"We do have some significant issues in both the west and the east and in particular around that Thornton area," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.