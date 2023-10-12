The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Transport for NSW has met with Maitland council and discussed Metford Railway Station access

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
October 12 2023 - 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Metford Railway Station, which only has commuter access from the Metford side. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers
Metford Railway Station, which only has commuter access from the Metford side. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Discussions have began between Transport for NSW and Maitland council about expanding access to Metford Railway Station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.