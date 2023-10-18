The Maitland Mercury
Largs Bushrangers Bar and Brasserie strong contenders for AHA awards

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
October 18 2023 - 2:30pm
Bushrangers Bar and Brasserie hotel manager David McCoy and chef Candice Morgan. Picture by Laura Rumbel
Maitland pubs are looking to be strong contenders in this year's Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW awards, with five Maitland pubs named finalists.

