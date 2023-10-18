Maitland pubs are looking to be strong contenders in this year's Australian Hotels Association (AHA) NSW awards, with five Maitland pubs named finalists.
The annual awards honour the achievement of hotels across a variety of areas including dining, entertainment, marketing, community service and talented employees.
The Bushrangers Bar and Brasserie in Largs is one of Maitland's stand out venues, with nominations in eight categories including Regional Hotel of the Year.
The Bushrangers Bar and Brasserie is also a finalist for Best Regional Local, Best Steak, Best Burger, Best Regional Casual Dining (Northern), Best Restaurant and Individual Hotel Operator of the Year.
Hotel manager David McCoy said it is a huge compliment being named finalists in a variety of categories.
"We're also finalists on the night before for the Restaurant and Catering Awards for Excellence, which I believe we may be the only pub that has made both finals," he said.
"We've got a table going down for each of the award nights so that's exciting."
Mr McCoy who has been in the hospitality industry for many years said he knows the AHA awards are quite competitive.
"Some of the staff were a bit disheartened when we didn't win anything last year but really it's an achievement just being named a finalist," he said.
Another prestigious nomination for the pub is Regional Chef of the Year and Mr McCoy said he asked the chefs if anyone wanted to put their hand up for that category.
"One of our chefs Candice Morgan who has been at the pub for a long time decided to give it a crack and now she's a finalist," he said.
To be considered for Regional Chef of the Year, Candice had to cook something off the menu for the AHA judges and then they also had to pick something off the menu for her to cook.
Candice had to cook a macadamia chicken dish which the judges picked off the menu and Candice decided to cook the judges a crispy skinned salmon dish.
"Afterwards I felt that I had done quite well but I was still quite surprised when I found out I was a finalist for Regional Chef of the Year," Candice said.
In other news:
The Bradford Hotel in Rutherford is also a high achiever with nominations in eight categories, including People's Choice.
The Bradford also received nominations for Best Family Friendly, Best Wagering Venue, Best Draught Beer Quality, Best Regional Gaming Venue, Best Steak Sandwich, Best Cheap Eat Meal, Best Regional Casual Dining (Northern) and Group Hotel Operator of the Year for O'Hara Hotels.
East Maitland's George Tavern is also a finalist for Best Regional Redevelopment and Regional Hotel of the Year.
The Rutherford Hotel has been nominated for Best Wagering Venue, Best Parmi and Best Cheap Eat Meal.
The Imperial Hotel's Kethana Atkins has also been named a finalist in the Employee Excellence in Service category.
The awards will be held on October 31 at Royal Randwick Racecourse.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.