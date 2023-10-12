Hunter Region voters appear set to reject the Voice to Parliament, with polling suggesting that not one seat in the region will vote 'yes'.
A breakdown of polling across the region's federal electorates show Newcastle is the 'yes' campaign's best shot at victory.
Paterson, which takes in Maitland and Port Stephens has a 'no' vote prediction of 67 per cent. The polling shows the same result for the seat of Hunter.
Paterson hosted last week's 'no' campaign rally led by former prime minister Tony Abbott in Raymond Terrace, but also hosted high-profile 'yes' campaigner Thomas Mayo in Maitland and Raymond Terrace.
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon told ACM on Thursday that the 'yes' vote was gaining momentum in Newcastle.
"The feedback from all 'yes' volunteers on the three early voting centres in Newcastle is that the 'yes' vote is getting stronger each day," she said.
Focaldata suggested the region's three other seats were also heading towards 'no' votes.
In Shortland, which takes in Lake Macquarie, the 'no' vote stood at 63 per cent this week.
Wonnarua Nation Aboriginal Corporation chief executive Laurie Perry conceded the 'yes' campaign had struggled in the Upper Hunter.
"It's not looking good. But if there's one good thing that has come out of it, it is that people are talking about it and they are aware of the struggles that remote and regional Aboriginal communities face," he said. "At least people understand this needs to be fixed."
Mr Perry said he had become a supporter of the Voice after carefully considering the Statement from the Heart documents.
"The reason I'm voting 'yes' is not just for Aboriginal recognition in the constitution but that we need a better way of engaging with Aboriginal people. The system that we have at the moment is failing on every level," he said.
Three surveys commissioned by Australian Community Media, the publisher of the Maitland Mercury and Newcastle Herald, have shown support for the 'yes' campaign dropping from 63 per cent in January to 34 per cent in September.
When ACM asked its local online and print audiences in June how they would vote, five of the 14 mastheads recorded a 'no' vote above 60 per cent. Two months later, and 11 of the mastheads had more than 60 per cent of local survey respondents voting 'no' on October 14.
Fifty four per cent of Herald print and online readers indicated they would vote 'no' in the most recent survey.
Hunter 'no' campaign coordinator Blake Keating said local campaigners would work hard until Saturday.
"We are encouraged that the trend appears to be showing more people are leaning towards 'no'," he said. "It underlines that ... if the polling is even suggesting a dead heat, it (the Voice) has failed to take hold."
