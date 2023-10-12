19 voting centres across Maitland - here's where you can vote in your neighbourhood

There are 19 voting centres open in Maitland on Saturday for residents to cast their vote in the Voice to Parliament referendum. All are open from 8am to 6pm and have virtual Auslan interpreters.
They are:
Maitland PCYC, accessible parking, wheelchair accessible. Telarah Public School (PS), accessible parking, assisted wheelchair access. St Paul's Parish Hall. Gillieston Heights Community Hub, accessible parking, wheelchair accessible. East Maitland PS, assisted wheelchair access.
Rutherford PS, accessible parking, wheelchair accessible. Playtime Pre-school, assisted wheelchair access. Story House Early Learning Centre, assisted wheelchair access. Maitland High School, assisted wheelchair access. Living Hope Maitland Church of Christ, accessible parking, assisted wheelchair access.
Tenambit PS, assisted wheelchair access. Ashtonfield PS, assisted wheelchair access. Metford PS, assisted wheelchair access. Morpeth Uniting Church, assisted wheelchair access. St Patrick's Primary School, assisted wheelchair access. Thornton PS, assisted wheelchair access. St Michael's Anglican Church. Woodberry PS, assisted wheelchair access. Millers Forest PS, assisted wheelchair access.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.